Frenna announces new album & releases huge Afrobeat single

Frenna has released his newest afrobeat single ‘Dragon Roll’ today. following off last week’s release with Dutch wordsmith Lijpe titled ‘Mansory’ which instantly entered the Dutch Spotify charts at #1.

The new song is a preview of his brand new upcoming album – of which the release date has yet to be announced.

The upcoming album will be the fifth solo album from the Dutch singer/rapper of Ghanaian descent, who won the title for most streamed Dutch artist in 2019.

He released his first album ‘Geen Oog Dicht Gedaan’ in 2016 and followed it up with ‘We Don’t Stop’ a collaboration with Diquenza, ‘Francis’ which has received 4 times platinum certification and has now spent over 100 weeks in the top 100 album charts, and ”t album onderweg naar ‘Het Album’ which claimed the number 1 spot within 5 days after its release.

The title of his new album remains a secret, but with the release of ‘Dragon Roll’ expectations are running high.

The track is the result of the magical chemistry between Frenna and producers Diquenza and Churchbwoy, a combination which already has several successful collaborations to their name.

Frenna and Diquenza previously scored big with their hit ‘Vervloekt’ and made the album ‘We Don’t Stop’ which reached platinum status in 2018.

‘Dragon Roll’ is the first of several afrobeat tracks that will be featured on Frenna’s upcoming album. The mix of African pop, R&B, hip-hop and reggae and the use of horns and percussion make for an irresistible sound with great potential.

For the accompanying music video, directed by Caio Silva and Elvira Waterfall, Frenna traveled to the sun-drenched Dubai, a place that perfectly matches the vibe of this release.

The single ‘Dragon Roll’ is available to listen everywhere starting today, Friday, January 15.

