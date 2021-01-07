From Diaspora

Canadian-born Ghanaian artist/producer JMG Kofi visits Ghana for the first time

He once got the attention of Drake for his "Do Not Disturb” freestyle.

Canadian rapper, singer and record producer of Ghanaian descent, JMG Kofi has travelled to Ghana for the first time and is poised to collaborate with Kwesi Arthur and the Asaaka Boys.

The Toronto-based artist represents Ghana heavily and connects well with the cultures of Africa. Kofi visits Ghana on a 7-day trip to learn more about his Dad’s home country, get closer to the music scene and connect properly with those he’s had contacts with from here.

Kofi got the attention of many, including the Canadian hiphop giant Drake and his OVO team with his “Do Not Disturb” freestyle. Kofi dropped his debut EP “Story of My Life” in August 2020 with Red Bull Records.

As part of his visit to Ghana, Kofi has so far worked with the BET nominated rapper Kwesi Arthur and will possibly work with Asakaa Boys when he travels from Accra to Kumasi to visit where his dad comes from.

He also shot a music video with CREV, a budding creative production group in Accra. This music video is for a yet-to-be-released single by JMG Kofi. He is set to leave Ghana on the 7th of January 2021 and hopefully return soon on a complete work-trip.

