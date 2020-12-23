Eugy and Chop Daily team up for a dope dance tune; My Touch

Already tipped to be one of the most infectious dance songs of 2020, Eugy and Chop Daily join forces on “My Touch” – a phenomenal banger showcasing exactly why we have missed the dance floor since clubs have been closed.

Distributed via Chop Daily records and Future state records, Eugy demonstrates his natural ability throughout, proving once again to be a fine hitmaker who possess effortless creative wordplay skills – moulding his melodic flow flawlessly around the massive bass-heavy production for an unforgettably catchy track.

With a visual marked for 2021, it aspires to highlight why dance culture is so important to millions of people around the world, celebrating the much anticipated return to live.

Displaying dancers from varying backgrounds showcasing the fact that dance is a great connector in world that feels seemingly segregated at the moment. At the heart of the “My Touch” is another one of Eugy’s signature dances, which has captivated audiences globally.

Speaking on the track, Eugy shared: “2020​ has been a year of true reckoning and it made me feel like in realising so many truths we should celebrate others. Being locked up at home and not able to perform I just wanted to create a track that would have people moving within their homes, if you cant make it to the club then I’ll turn the house into one..”

Meanwhile, Chop Daily explained: “Eugy​ is such an ecclectic artist but no one can touch him when it comes to the dance space, Dance with me, Tick Tock and LoLo all prove this so when he hit us up with the potential to collaborate on My Touch, we could not pass up the opportunity.”

“My Touch” is sure to be another hit from the individually celebrated duo; Eugy emerging as one of the premiere artists in the UK crafting music inspired by Africa, in particular his motherland of Ghana, whereas Chop Daily continues to champion afro culture globally.

Eugy joins Chop Daily hot off the heels of his last release which featured 24KGoldldn whose global hit “Mood” topping the UK and Irish charts – adding to his fast-growing rap sheet of collabs with top-tier talent like Mr. Eazi, King Promise, Medikal, among others.

Meanwhile, Eugy continues to make bold moves all in the name of art. He’s boosted by over 60 million streams on the global smash hit “Dance For Me” with Mr Eazi and also “LoLo” which has now amassed over 4.3 million streams globally, as well as his massive supporting slot on Wizkid’s Starboy Fest Tour which took place across Manchester, London and Paris.

Undoubtedly two of the most promising, dominating breakout forces from afro culture of recent times, “My Touch” blends what we already know and love about afro cultures genre-bending naturr with the continued ingenuity and innovation which keeps us coming back for more.

For more information on Eugy, contact: eugymgmt@gmail.com ​. Instagram/EugyOfficial

