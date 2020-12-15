From Diaspora

DJ Paak hooks up with Ghetto Boy and Eddie Khae for new banger; Pepewada

DJ Paak hooks up with Ghetto Boy and Eddie Khae for new banger; Pepewada
Photo Credit: DJ Paak

UK based Ghanaian DJ with the midas touch DJ Paak, has done it again bringing us another banger titled ‘Pepewada’ featuring Ghetto Boy x Eddie Khae

This time DJ Paak has teamed up with Ghana’s afro-dance sensation Eddie Khae, the infectious ‘’Do the Dance’’ crooner & UK’s afrobeat pioneer, Ghetto Boy the ‘’Under Lover” originator.

Their brand-new single Pepewada is a guaranteed crowd shaker with its capitative dance moves. Produced by GuiltyBeatz, the song blends the rich culture of Ghanaian and London artistry.

Speaking on the debut of Pepewada, DJ Paak says “It’s been a tough year to say the least but this song will ease the masses and bring good & positive vibes to end the year”

Producer : GuiltyBeatz Genre : Afrobeats  Social Handles: Instagram / Facebook / Twitter : @djpaak

