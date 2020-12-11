DJ Wyse rounds up the year with new ‘Trapping’ single feat. Sarp Gee, Uzi Babe & Bizell

Massachusetts-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Wyse is out with another single to round off the year and he calls this one ‘Trapping’ which features Sarp Gee, Uzi Babe & Bizell who is also a Ghanaian artiste based in the USA.

The Afro-dancehall tune exudes that hard-hitting bass line and melodic vibes that keep you settled and glued to your earphones or stereo machines depending on what you are listening from.

DJ Wyse has played exciting gigs, including a standout performance at Worcester Caribbean Carnival and New England African Festival.

He has Deejayed for artistes such P Square (Nigeria), Diamond Platinum (Tanzania), KCee (Nigeria), Kuami Eugene (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), DarkoVibes (Ghana), R2Bees (Ghana), Kidum (Rwanda), Sarkodie (Ghana), Tekno (Nigeria), Akote (Kenya), Jaguar Kenya (Kenya), Wizkid (Nigeria), Flava (Nigeria) and more at music concerts.

With a slew of upcoming releases and appearances, DJ Wyse is poised to grab headlines. Music lovers can stream the song on Soundcloud among other streaming sites.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!