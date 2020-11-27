Memphis Depay debuts Heavy Stepper EP, Bisa Kdei features on it

Memphis Depay wasn’t playing around when he announced the launch of his music career. This was no flash-in-the-pan or temporary diversion; it’s something he’s in for the long haul.

Now three years after his debut ‘LA Vibes’ comes his first long-form release: the 9-track opus that is the ‘Heavy Stepper’ EP.

Heavy Stepper EP Cover Art

Featuring seven brand new tracks alongside two recent singles ‘2 Corinthians 5:7’ and ‘Blessing’, it’s a major piece of work and it features three hot collaborations.

All tracks were produced by Rotterdam hotshot Rass King, with the exception of the title track (Arra) and ‘2 Corinthians 5:7’ (Flexondis), making for a very cohesive listen.

Recorded across multiple sessions in Dubai, LA, Lyon and Cannes, the EP also reflects Depay’s globetrotting lifestyle and draws on different genres and flavours from across the world.

The EP kicks off with the haunting title track, Depay setting the tone over an introspective, delicate beat laced with soft string plucks and hypnotic flute riff.

‘Body Like You’ features sweet vocals from hugely talented Brazilian artist Zah, and shows off Depay’s romantic side over a mellifluous afrobeat riddim.

‘From Ghana’ is another beautiful collab, with additional vocals from Bisa Kdei and Rass King, and celebrates female beauty over a slinky, xylophone-assisted beat.

‘4AM Palm Flow’ is a short and sweet track that brings melancholy summer vibes on an LA tip, and ‘Big Fish’ continues the subwoofer pressure with trippy reversed sounds and breezy guitar licks set against throbbing 808 bass tones.

‘For A Week’ sees him go hard over one of the EP’s most bass-heavy tracks. And next ‘Corinthians’ still sounds powerful as part of this heavy trio.

Other previous single ‘Blessing’ lifts the album to euphoric finish, followed by the superb ‘D. B. A.’ (‘dream, believe, achieve’) — an introspective, piano-led confession featuring rising UK star, Yasmin Lauryn, which lays the EP down to rest in a beautiful fashion.

The collection is typified by warm, mellow sounds which contrast nicely with the heavy bottom end, Depay’s delivery flexing from hushed to intense accordingly and showing his range.

It’s his biggest statement of intent as a musician yet, showing the world his musical range and commitment to the game. This is only the beginning.

