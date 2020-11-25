Peeda Profit turns up the heat in new Reggae tune; 2020 Vision

US-based Ghanaian reggae artist, Peeda Profit collaborates with producer, Pee GH to present fans and lovers of the genre his fiery new single, ‘2020 Vision’.

Stream ‘2020 Vision’ on all digital streaming platforms here.

‘2020 Vision’ reverberates a top tier production and lyrics that are wrapped in some good old patois to get the feel going. It’s a positive song and one many are sure to keep on rotation day in, day out due to its great replay value.

The song premieres with visuals to match the stellar sonic delivery. The music video packs a punch with expert use of drone and aerial footage to symbolize visions as themed in the song.

‘’2020 Vision is not just a song to me. I started writing this song last year around this time. I had great feelings about the song. Fast forward into 2020, we get hit with a pandemic and puts everything on hold due to the severe cases of COVID-19.

I was convinced that I would have to throw this powerful track into the archives. But the loss of Kobe, Nipsey, Pop and all the people we lost due to COVID gave me a wake-up call to let nothing stand in your way. I mean nothing!

With that being said, I gathered my last change, emptied my whole bank account just to show you my vision. #2020Vision, I hope you all love it’’, expresses Peeda Profit

Born Peter Otchere, Peeda Profit is a fledging hot new artist who’s musical flair stems from Bronx, New York. Armed with hit songs like ‘Run Away’ and ‘Fear No Mon’, Peeda Profit is eager to gain traction in the motherland (Ghana) with his upbeat audio arsenal.

Currently earning accolades for his most recent EP ‘’Bald Rasta’’, Peeda Profit’s finesse hasn’t escaped the sights of Africa’s ‘’rap god’’ Sarkodie, thanks to impressive songs like ‘Draco’ and ‘Right Away’ off the record.

Peeda Profit’s newest single and video for ‘2020 Vision’ is out now – check it out.

Instagram: peedaprofit Twitter: @peedaprofit Facebook: Peeda Profit Music Group

