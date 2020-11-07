Goldkay serves a blend of Afrobeat, R&B & Dancehall in new jam; Magnum

Award-winning British Ghanaian artist, Goldkay superbly fuses elements of Afrobeat, R&B and Dancehall together in his new single, ‘Magnum’ produced by C-Kay.

‘Magnum’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

Building on the momentum of his previous releases, ‘Magnum’ is another pounding Afroswing anthem from the multifaceted artist – a high-level demonstration of genre versatility, playful production & candid songwriting.

It’s enveloped in enthralling and self-assured vocals, heavily influenced by the infectious sounds and culture of his native.

”Magnums are my go to drink when I feel like chilling and catching a vibe with a few friends every now and then. Metaphorically ‘Magnum’ represents, let’s say, your typical ”Netflix and chill session” which everyone knows comes at a price”, Goldkay explains.

”However, in the 2 fold storyline, I am talking about a girl who shoots her shot, letting her know that my time is valuable and vice versa. So we need to make the most of it”.

He emerged as a solo artist and burst onto the UK Afrobeat landscape with his infectious Afroswing, R&B and Dancehall fusion sound, highlighted by his breakout track ‘Bluffin’.

Goldkay started out in music as a member of the acclaimed British choir group, Gospel Singers Incognito, where he was able to hone his craft, amassing over 30 million+ views on YouTube.

He’s performed at the BBC, Channel 4, Bestival, Sky One and ITV, while also working with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dappy (N-Dubz), Westlife and Crazy Cousinz, among others.

Having already been championed by BBC1Xtra, The Beat1036FM, Pulse88 Radio, Westside Radio London, among others, Goldkay continues to hone in on his craft and if ‘Magnum’ is anything to go by, then he is guaranteed to leave a striking impact on the UK Afrobeat scene.

Instagram: goldkayofficial Twitter: @goldkayofficial Facebook: GoldKay

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!