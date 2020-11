Mike Akox sets the records straight in new tune; Saa

Being locked down in Ghana his motherland against his will due to COVID19, the Australia-based Mike Akox has made use of his time here with the release of his latest single; Saa

This year came with COVID — Yes!

This year came with lockdown — Yes!

This year came with many tragedies— Yes!

This year came with job losses and glum — Ye’s!

But must we not fall in love or not appreciate the loved ones in lives? — NO! And it’s a key reason Mike Akox is still speaking the lovers’ language in “Saa” released on Friday, November 6, 2020.

“Saa” is the second follow up single he’s dropped ahead of his upcoming EP later this November.

“Florence” his earlier single released about a month ago pulled a lot of traction from Apple Music’s Oldman Ebro playlisting it on his show to top Ghanaian Celebrity, Yvonne Nelson, also posting about it.

Mike Akox is defying all odds to keep focus on this EP, regardless of the unparalleled timelines met with COVID and global tragedies.

Mike, however, sees the opportunity to work on this EP directly from home here in Ghana where he’s been locked down since the pandemic.

He believes staying here and pushing the project to the world is rather a blessing to his new wave, thus, with a touch of originality from the motherland.

“Saa” is available for streams/listening across all major digital platforms.

Kindly listen here.

Meanwhile, be on the lookout for some really crisp visuals from him in the next few days. Kindly follow him on his social media pages below:

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!