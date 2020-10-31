Purist Ogboi out with a song in season; Heal Our Land

One of UK’s creative Gospel Recording acts, Purist Ogboi has a burden for the nations which has birthed this song, Heal Our Land

“Heal Our Land” is a sincere prayer in the midst of the global crisis we face; Jesus is the answer our world needs.

This is a cry from our hearts. We need God’s supernatural intervention on earth’s affairs. HEAL OUR LAND is the 3rd single from Purist Ogboi’s forthcoming album project.

It’s a cinematic composition produced by MOBO Award winning composer /producer Evans Ogboi.

Accompanying this beautiful song is an amazing video directed by top UK film maker Fred Williams of IconTowers.

CONNECT WITH Her via:

Twitter: @Purist_Ogboi Instagram & Facebook: Purist Ogboi Website.

