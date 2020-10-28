From Diaspora

DJ Ebro features Mike Akox on the Ebro show

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 53 mins ago
DJ Ebro features Mike Akox on the Ebro show
DJ Ebro features Mike Akox on the Ebro show. Photo credit: Mike Akox

Mike Akox, an Australia-based Ghanaian Afrobeats artist who recently releasee “Florence”, has been featured on DJ Ebro’s playlist on Thursday, October 22nd.

Kojo Ebro a.k.a. Oldman Ebro is not a second-rate name when it comes to the music streaming market in recent times, so for him to endorse Mike Akox on his show is a very BIG Spotlight!

With 15 years plus in Australia, Mike Akox isn’t just a lover of music but born into a family of music aficionados. He has been on the music journey consistently (from abroad) since 2010.

Stream herehttp://platoon.lnk.to/florence

Mike Akox was officially introduced to the Ghanaian & West-African music market with the now world-renowned “Spectacular”, released earlier this year.

“Florence” is the follow up single from his debut EP titled “Patience” which is starting to generate quite a buzz. Patience EP is set to be released in November 2020 to high anticipation.

Kindly follow him on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter @MikeAkox.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 53 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Shatta Wale & DR. UN feat. on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 22

Shatta Wale & DR. UN feat. on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 22

5 days ago
Photo of Kuami Eugene talks VGMA, Son of Africa & Daddy Lumba on Apple Music 1

Kuami Eugene talks VGMA, Son of Africa & Daddy Lumba on Apple Music 1

5 days ago
Photo of Joe Mettle shares strange testimonies after the release of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

Joe Mettle shares strange testimonies after the release of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

5 days ago
Photo of I’m Shatta Wale’s God-daughter & Nana Ampadu’s Granddaughter – Wendy Shay

I’m Shatta Wale’s God-daughter & Nana Ampadu’s Granddaughter – Wendy Shay

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker