DJ Ebro features Mike Akox on the Ebro show

Mike Akox, an Australia-based Ghanaian Afrobeats artist who recently releasee “Florence”, has been featured on DJ Ebro’s playlist on Thursday, October 22nd.

Kojo Ebro a.k.a. Oldman Ebro is not a second-rate name when it comes to the music streaming market in recent times, so for him to endorse Mike Akox on his show is a very BIG Spotlight!

Reppin both Ghana and Australia, today’s Discovered on @AppleMusic artist is @MikeAkox with “Florence.” Tune into the Ebro Show now to catch the tune, plus @LADYCHELLEZ’s world famous annual Cuffing Season mix! 🍂 https://t.co/RwqJBvn5Cd pic.twitter.com/In3f6hBnNC — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 22, 2020

With 15 years plus in Australia, Mike Akox isn’t just a lover of music but born into a family of music aficionados. He has been on the music journey consistently (from abroad) since 2010.

Mike Akox was officially introduced to the Ghanaian & West-African music market with the now world-renowned “Spectacular”, released earlier this year.

“Florence” is the follow up single from his debut EP titled “Patience” which is starting to generate quite a buzz. Patience EP is set to be released in November 2020 to high anticipation.

