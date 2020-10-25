From Diaspora

Mark Asari ascends into heaven in visuals for new single; Blessed

It was shot in London and directed by Quason Matthews

Mark Asari ascends into heaven in visuals for new single; Blessed Photo Credit: Mark Asari

British-Ghanaian artist and former ‘The Voice UK’ contestant, Mark Asari returns with a brand new visual for his latest effort ‘Blessed’.

Shot in London, The Quason Matthews directed visual is a conceptual piece finding Mark waking up in the middle of an empty field in confusion.

Unaware of his whereabouts he wonders around till he eventually finds a group of people who seem to be right at home.

Dressed in all white, they warmly welcome Mark and invite him for a feast at an already prepared dinner table. They later reveal to him that he is in heaven.

Instagram: markasari
Twitter: @MarkAsari
Facebook: Mark Asari

