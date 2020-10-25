Mark Asari ascends into heaven in visuals for new single; Blessed
It was shot in London and directed by Quason Matthews
British-Ghanaian artist and former ‘The Voice UK’ contestant, Mark Asari returns with a brand new visual for his latest effort ‘Blessed’.
Shot in London, The Quason Matthews directed visual is a conceptual piece finding Mark waking up in the middle of an empty field in confusion.
Unaware of his whereabouts he wonders around till he eventually finds a group of people who seem to be right at home.
Dressed in all white, they warmly welcome Mark and invite him for a feast at an already prepared dinner table. They later reveal to him that he is in heaven.
