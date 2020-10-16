GH Drill serves a hot drill tune; Obaa TumTum

New to the scene, emerging talent, GH Drill is a London-based artist who wants to take Ghana ‘’Drillers’’ to a new level with his new jam; Obaa TumTum

Born to entertain, GH Drill seeks to up-cycle the Ghana drill sound with vibes from the UK drill scene.

‘Obaa TumTum’ is available globally on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

Growing up in Peckham, London in the UK, GH Drill has always had a soft spot for music. Surrounded by Drill artists, he managed to mix vibes with his lyrics to create bangers.



His first official release, ‘Obaa TumTum’, has gained good reviews from his supporters in the UK and has finally dropped the song in Ghana.

Influenced by UK drill artists, GH Drill, demonstrates his ability to get the crowd going with good vibes only. If you’re familiar with the evolving Kumasi drill called ‘Asaaka’, then this song will definitely be a jam for you.

‘Obaa TumTum’ which translates to ‘’Black Beauty’’ is a black queens, Nubian queens and brown skin female’s appreciation song that seeks to empower the black women to love herself as much and as hard as she can.



Inspired by good vibes and positive energy, he seeks to express himself and the way he feels and wants his fans to appreciate the GH DRILL even more.

According to him, the song is a part of his effort to tell the Ghanaian-Kumasi drill story to the world. ‘’I recorded the song one night in a studio in South London and it was full of vibes’’, expresses GH Drill.

