Goldkay shoots trendy visuals to Afroswing record; Party

Award-winning British-Ghanaian Londoner, Goldkay sparks off irresistible hype with a brand-new music video for his very recent Afroswing single, ‘Party’.

Directed by PPV, Goldkay’s new visual glamour looks as trendy as it sounds and is bound to keep music fans tied to their summer moods for a while longer.

‘Party’ is available on all digital streaming platforms here.

Like the single before it, the music video tries to reinstate Goldkay’s Rotterdam-inspired summer experience and does so convincingly.

Starting off with a trace of chromatic aberration, viewers are given a brief first-person feel of what seems to be an all-night rave, right before Goldkay’s grand entree.

It’s all flashing lights and infectious vibes from there onwards, with PPV using bursts of colour to beautifully capture the ambience of each scene – all teeming with liquor, gyal-dem and mandem, basking in the night’s glory.

Before emerging as a solo artist and bursting onto the UK Afrobeat landscape with his infectious Afroswing, R&B and Dancehall fusion sound, highlighted by his breakout track ‘Bluffin’, Goldkay started out in music as a member of the acclaimed British choir group, Gospel singers, Incognito.

He was able to hone his craft – amassing over 30 million views on YouTube, with performances at the BBC, Channel 4, Bestival, Sky One and ITV, while also working with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dappy (N-Dubz), Westlife and Crazy Cousinz, among others.

Goldkay’s new music video builds on the back of the success of his very recent single of the same name ‘Party’ – a must listen.

CONNECT WITH GOLDKAY

INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/goldkayofficial

TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/goldkayofficial

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/goldkayofficial

