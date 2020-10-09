Pop It! Frenna makes international moves with new track

Ghanaian-Dutch rapper and singer Frenna is taking his next step towards an international career with his new single Pop It, which released on 777 Record Label / Top Notch, the biggest Dutch record label.

For the track and accompanying video clip, he sought collaboration with fellow artists Priceless and Rich2Together and 40 famous Instagram models.

For the single ‘Pop It’ Frenna drew inspiration from the typical American trap sound. And although the lyrics are in Dutch, ‘Pop It’ clearly has an international allure.

When the director of the accompanying video clip – which was co-directed by the artists themselves – asked if they wanted to shoot the video in Hong Kong, the artists had a different location in mind.

The result is a sun-drenched video with 40 famous international Instagram models in Marbella. With this video, ‘Pop It’ guarantees to make everyone long for a heatwave.

This new single release fits in seamlessly with Frenna’s ambitions: who has publicly stated several times that he is pursuing an international career.

The first foreign featurings are ready and will be released when the time is right. “I’ve been in the studio lately with many well-known artists and these sessions have produced some great collaborations.

Not everything has been scheduled yet, timing is everything to me and it is purely based on my gut feeling. With ‘Pop It’ I hope to be able to take the next step across borders.

My dream is to expand this in the coming years in such a way that I can eventually represent the Netherlands internationally ”, says Frenna.

For this release, Frenna collaborated with Priceless, who, like Frenna, is part of the rap formation SFB (Strictly Family Business), and Rich2Together, a hip-hop collective from Amsterdam which includes ex-footballer Quincy Owusu Abeyie.

About Frenna

Singer, rapper, member of Dutch formation SFB, event organizer, and label owner Frenna belongs to the top of the Dutch scene and has already touched many milestones in his relatively short musical career.

Frenna, who was born in The Hague in The Netherlands and has Ghanaian roots, says partly growing up in Ghana changed him as a person and plays a huge role in his creative process.

Frenna has scored several number one hits and has managed to achieve platinum status with both his third album ‘Francis’ and fourth solo album ”t Album Onderweg Naar ‘Het Album” in a short amount of time.

In 2018 Frenna also broke the until then established Spotify record for most streams in twenty-four hours with the single ‘Verleden Tijd’, together with fellow artist Lil’ Kleine.

The song uninterruptedly ranked number one in the Dutch charts for six weeks.

At the end of 2019, he set a new record: at that point, his music had already been streamed more than 325 million times, and this milestone earned him the title of the most streamed Dutch Spotify artist.

Then, in July of 2020, Frenna received a unique award recognizing 1 billion streams across all streaming platforms received on his music and projects he was featured on.

