Donae’o inspired by Thomas Partey’s Arsenal transfer for; Party Hard remix

UK-based Ghanaian crooner and ‘Party hard’ hitmaker Donae’o is set to release a remix of the monster hit tune.

His decision to drop a remix of the tune was inspired by the transfer of Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey to his new Arsenal home.

It’s obvious that as an Arsenal football club fan, Donae’o felt it was just right to infuse the name of the now highest paid Ghanaian footballer into the remixed tune as his surname ‘Partey’ rhymes with the first word of the title of the hit tune, Party hard.

His tweet that announced this received a reaction from the main Twitter account of the Arsenal football club.

He threw a question to netizens about who they think should be on the remix. Ghana Music throws the same question at you!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!