Kwamz out with another Afrobeat banger; Ronaldo

UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat act and other half of the Kwamz and Flava music duo, Kwamz is out with a brand-new audiovisual for ‘Ronaldo‘.

The British-Ghanaian has been a pinnacle to helping Afrobeat reach its highest in the UK. His new jam was premiered by Afroboss, DJ Edu on BBC1xtra, listen here. Listen to ‘Ronaldo’ on all digital streaming platforms here.

This impressive new single was crafted by burgeoning producer, Regi Kumsz, Kwamz explains “Ronaldo is a feel good song and is about having the freedom to dance, celebrate and enjoy no matter how hard you work on any achievement, remember to smile and have fun”.

‘Ronaldo’ comes off the back of the success of Kwamz’s previous dance number ‘Again’, which has already amassed over 100,000 streams in just a few months.

For ‘Ronaldo‘ Kwamz combines witty lyricism, melodic synths, over an up-tempo beat. Encouraging listeners to get more acquainted with him as he shares his testimony of perseverance, whilst offering a unique perspective on the trending Afro-Pop sound.

Kwamz is one of the most promising talents to emerge from the UK Afrobeat scene of late, having trended on Triller and Tik Tok and delivered a run of singles that have influenced the growth in his popularity.

They include ‘Say My Name’, ‘Towobo’, ‘What You Telling Me?’, ‘What is this?’, ‘Dance With The Kings‘ featuring Mista Silva, Flava and A-Star and more recently ‘Again’ to name a few.

We can only expect phenomenal things from Kwamz going forward as he hones in on his craft and positions himself accordingly to leave a striking impact on the UK Afrobeat scene.

