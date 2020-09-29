London-based ONIPA band debut on FIFA 2021 with; Fire

London-based band, ONIPA made up of KOG – Kweku of Ghana aka Dancefloor Shaman & Nubiyan Twist MD, Tom Excell has made it into FIFA 21’s tracklist with ‘Fire’ single.

Well-loved for his distinctive voice and strong stage presence, locally-based ‘dancefloor shaman’ Kweku of Ghana features on ‘Fire’ by London-based band ONIPA.

Sheffield vocalist KOG will feature on the soundtrack of new video game FIFA 2021.

The energetic afrobeat track was first released on the album We No Be Machine in March and was subsequently added to the soundtrack for the soon-to-be-released game.

An upcoming remix EP will feature reworked tracks by Werkha, Village Cuts, Uri Green and Hippo Sound System. We No Be Machine: Rewired is due for release on 6 November.

<a href="https://onipa.bandcamp.com/album/we-no-be-machine">We No Be Machine by ONIPA</a>

Kweku made his name in Sheffield as the vocalist of eight-piece afro-funk group KOG and The Zongo Brigade. Recent work includes upcoming collaborations with Afriquoi, Congo Natty and The Busy Twist.

FIFA 2021 is released on Tuesday 6 October.

