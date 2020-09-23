Vic Mensa blesses Kumerica with a verse on; Sore

‘Sore’ which is a Twi word for “rise up “and performed by 4 Kumerican rappers O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd has gained a verse by renowned US-based Ghanaian hip hop act, Vic Mensa.

Kumerican rappers are gradually getting the attention that they deserve for the genre of music that they are producing.

Kumerica and its drill music have been in the trends for some days now, after a song by one of the Kumerican rappers Yaw Tog went viral.

While Sore and other Kumerican drill songs were trending on social media, American rapper Vic Mensa whose father is a Ghanaian stated on Instagram that he was going to the studio to record a verse on the beat.

A few hours later, he posted a short video of himself in the studio jamming to the verse that he recorded which is dope!

Vic, however, did not reveal when he is going to release his version of the song.

