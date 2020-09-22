Wondaboy lands an exclusive interview with USA’s Black Press Radio

It’s been 13 years since BlackPressRadio.net started Black Press Africa to help bridge the gap between the African American and African communities using music, food and fashion.

Fast forward to 2020 and they’re still at it. Things are really heating up as they travel the world through music and food to bring their American audiences the visual, musical and culinary excellence they’ve all come to expect from Africa.

As part of a new promotion, Black Press Radio Network joined forces with Afrobeat mega star, Wondaboy to debut his new single, ‘My Love’, in the United States.

Due to a power outage, the originally scheduled September 9, 2020 interview was postponed. In this never before seen or heard interview, audiences worldwide will be granted a special treat: A Live interview with Wondaboy himself.

“I woke up one day and a voice said, ‘Wondaboy’ Nothing else. Just Wondaboy. I decided to try to reach him even though we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and continents away.

I had no idea how to even begin to reach him, so I went on social media to find him”, stated DC Livers, who started the Black Press Africa project after a one-on-one interview with 2Face Idibia in 2007 when he visited the U.S.

“I figured I’d just pester him until he relented. Then I remembered I’d actually interviewed him in Los Angeles on the BET Awards red carpet several years prior.

I decided to send him the link to prove I wasn’t a madwoman/stalker fan that was just trying to reach out to him. It worked out! I was surprised to learn that he was about to debut a new track so it seemed like perfect timing.

I wasn’t prepared when he told me during our interview that he’d never released an album before. I found that to be impossible. He’d been to the BET Awards a few times and has pictures with some of the biggest celebrities in the U.S., but he assured me that he was currently working on releasing his very first album.

I knew then immediately why I was supposed to contact him. Things like this happen to me sometimes, so I’ve learned to just go with it. I’m so glad that I did because he’s such a talented artist.

He’s a whole mood. His vibrations are so high and his spirit is so genuine. I feel so honored to help him share his gifts with my audience and beyond”, Livers added.

To hear the whole interview with Wondaboy, go to about 38:00 into the podcast.

