Izzy Zick hosts Medikal in new Afrobeat jam; Mona Lisa

The dynamics of Izzy Zick’s style is perfectly highlighted in his new single titled Mona Lisa which features the Best Hip Hop artiste in Ghana at the moment, Medikal.

It took a minute but it’s quite evident now how afrobeat has grown wings to register an imprint in the hearts and minds of the western world.

On this note we obviously don’t need a second telling to protect the genre Afrobeat, one way I believe can help protect the longevity of this true property of Africa is to encourage and welcome more recruits and that’s the reason why talents on the come up like Izzy Zick should be supported.

Talking about Izzy Zick, he is a dynamic afrobeats artiste living in Maryland, United States. Coming from a city in Ghana that raised the likes of Sarkodie, R2bees, Kwesi Arthur and many more, Tema to be precise. You can only say Izzy Zick is marked for greatness.

Zick in an interview with flash Africa this year volumed up his style and his plans for the industry. “I call my style afro fusion simply because it’s a combination of afrobeat what I grew up listening to, fused with RnB and Hip hop that I listen to here in America”… he stated.

According to Zick, he always goes for the best because that’s what he stands for, so when the song was done and he wanted a rap verse on it he couldn’t overlook Medikal because he is the best and undoubtedly one of the great hip hop voices in the Ghanaian music industry at the moment.

“Having recorded over 20 hits songs and quite a numbers of features since his entry into the industry, it was hard to skip Medikal”, Zick revealed.

“Mona Lisa” is out on all music streaming platforms. All we have to do as Ghanaians and Africans is to go stream the project and support this talent. Follow him on all social media platforms @izzyzick

