Goldkay drops new Afroswing single; Party

Award-winning London-based British-Ghanaian artist, Goldkay is out with an Afroswing single ‘Party’ reminiscent of the sounds of Burna Boy, Wizkid or Rema,

It comes at exactly the right time to keep us in our summer moods for a bit much longer. ‘Party’ is available on all digital streaming platforms here

Superbly fusing elements of Afrobeat, R&B and Dancehall music together to deliver on his infectious new single, ‘Party’ comes on the back of the success of Goldkay’s latest single ‘Like That’, which has already amassed over 100,000+ streams in just a few months.

Created in collaboration with burgeoning Accra-based production duo, Ugly x Tough, ‘Party’ is an exciting summertime track and instant party starter.

With its infectious melodies, lush synth keys and glorious bassline, the song sees Goldkay in celebratory mode.

According to the London-based artist, “I made ‘Party’ whilst I was on holiday with friends at Rotterdam Carnival last year.

We were celebrating each other’s recent achievements, throwing parties all day and having the best summer, that’s why the track is so perfect for celebrating and having a good time”.

He emerged as a solo artist and bursting onto the UK Afrobeat landscape with his infectious Afroswing, R&B and Dancehall fusion sound, highlighted by his breakout track ‘Bluffin’.

Goldkay started out in music as a member of the acclaimed British choir group, Gospel Singers Incognito, where he was able to hone his craft.

They amassed over 30 million views on YouTube, with performances at the BBC, Channel 4, Bestival, Sky One and ITV, while also working with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dappy (N-Dubz), Westlife and Crazy Cousinz, among others.



CONNECT WITH GOLDKAY on INSTAGRAM: TWITTER: FACEBOOK

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!