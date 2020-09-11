From Diaspora

Don Scrue storms the African market with; Sensual Gratification EP

Brooklyn,New York-based Reggae/Dancehall artist “Don Scrue” marks his entry into the African music scene with a very catchy mind blowing Ep; “Sensual Gratification”

The astounding Jamaican born ‘MICHAEL GOLDING’ known professionally as Don Scrue, (who can as well be seen as hip-pop/rap artist) entitled this extend play (EP) “Sensual Gratification”

It’s his first time doing something this different for the ladies, and aiming this big to extend his reach to Africa.

This project has a crazy and clean production, lyrics, and vibe-to-vibez you definitely sing along always. Listen Below –

