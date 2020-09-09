Majestic Drama debuts unto the African scene on Kwaw Kese’s album; Victory

US-based platinum producer/songwriter, Abdoulaye Diop aka Majestic Drama has scored his first African collaboration on Kwaw Kese’s album; Victory.

After openly expressing interest in working with some notable Ghanaian artists like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and E.L months back,

The virtuoso producer makes his African mark on Kwaw Kese’s sixth studio album, ”Victory”.

Credited with the 9th track on the record, ‘Cash Up’, Majestic Drama had much to say about his new collaboration during a brief interview session:

”I was brainstorming at home on a song topic that could go viral both on American and Ghanaian soil. ‘Cash Up’ came to mind, so I immediately went to work on a beat. I later phoned Kwaw Kese and pitched the idea to him. He was sold.

He then proceeded to send me his verses with Skonti and the rest like they say is history. A week prior his album release he contacted me and made known the song would be on there”.

In turn, when asked about his thoughts on the novel collaboration, Ghanaian Hiplife/Hip-Hop act, Kwaw Kese confidently expressed: ”It was a great time connecting with Majestic Drama.

I’ve known him for a couple of years now and it was without a doubt (that) he’d produce something dope on my album”.

Majestic Drama rose to prominence for his astounding production on Wale’s 2017 smash song ‘Mathematics’. He would eventually secure an esteemed rank among industry heads due to his amazing run in 2019.

Today, Drama boasts of credentials with A-listers like Fetty Wap, Kid Ink, French Montana, Twista and French rapper, La Fouine, with more definitely incoming.

Born in Dakar, Senegal, Abdoulaye Diop is currently based in Los Angeles, California. Amid all the acclaim and platinum tag, Majestic Drama has always remained true to his African roots and his sounds are testament to his unending loyalty.

Abdoulaye has so much to gift fans, and complemented by a new record to further spice up his awesome catalogue, the world is yet to taste his best.



STREAM ‘CASH UP’ FEATURING SKONTI on Apple Music and Audiomack.



