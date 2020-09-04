From Diaspora

Geo Wellington drops new Afriobeat jam; Tik Tok

UK-based Ghanaian artist, Geo Wellington, is out with ‘Tik Tok’- the latest Afrobeat sound to sweep the streets this month featuring Young Rob.

The under 3-minute song which cashes in on the hype surrounding the new fast-growing social app of the same name, Tik-Tok. ‘Tik Tok’ is available globally here.

Right off the bat, Geo’s new offering gets the basics right. It sounds fresh, it is laid atop a funky piece of production; plaudits to Fox Beat & Whodini and most importantly, it’s blessed with a simple, yet contagious hook.

On paper, ‘Tik Tok’ should offer good replay value and find its home on the airwaves. Geo Wellington is best known for his versatility with multiple genres like; Afrobeat, R&B, Pop and Hip-Hop.

Also noticed for his energetic live shows, dancing and futuristic wardrobe, Geo has been influenced by the likes of like Davido, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Hip-Hop veteran, 50 Cent over the years; enabling his works to encompass lush soundscapes, hooks/melodies and thrilling choruses.

With heavy hitters like ‘Big Man Ting’ and ‘Sweetie’ on his resumé, Geo has not only bagged great numbers on all major streaming platforms, but a Ghana Music Awards UK nomination for “Afrobeat Artist of the Year” back in 2019.

He has collaborated with many well-known DJs as well as mainstream Ghanaian artists like Kelvyn Boy, Patapaa and Young Rob. However, with an upcoming album on the horizon, Geo Wellington is rumored to be widening his scope with a Fameye assisted joint and works with other top producers for his untitled project.

