Memphis Depay teases debut album with ‘2 Corinthians 5:7’

After releasing his debut single ‘No Love’ in 2018, and with singles like ‘5 Milli Freestyle’, ‘Fall Back’, ‘Dubai Freestyle’, and over 31 million plays on Spotify and YouTube alone, Memphis Depay proved that music is a serious passion and commitment for him.

The 26-year-old Olympique Lyonnais football player’s new single ‘2 Corinthians 5:7’ keeps his impressive catalogue rolling and is the first taste of a debut album which he is currently working on, to his fans’ delight.

2 Corinthians 5:7 is out now

It’s a dark hip hop tune with plucked tones and a sparsely placed distorted bass that fits his smooth voice perfectly. The menacing and deep trap beat adds catchy energy to the track’s sleek vocals.

The lyrics tell of his glamorous lifestyle and of his career as a football player.

It’s a unique angle for a rapper to also be able to talk about excelling at a world-class level in another field, making for some distinctive bars.

The video stays true to Memphis’ ideology, believing that for the world to change, we have to be the change, and this can only be achieved by lifting each other up.

The video features some fine outfits, a gloomy dinner scene, and Depay’s tattoo-covered body.

He slips into French for the outro, showing he can bring the heat in either language.

