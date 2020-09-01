Sophie Akoto bags maiden nomination with; GYE Awards

UK-based Ghanaian gospel songstress, Sophie Akoto after taking the gospel music industry by storm both locally & internationally has been nominated in the 2020 Ghana Youth Entertainment (GYE) Awards.

With her sensational and anointed voice, coupled with her unique delivery when it comes to leading the people of God in worship, she has finally been recognized for her hard work.

Sophie Akoto has over the years from a humble beginning believed the good Lord has been extremely faithful to her through her label for unearthing her talent and investing in her music career.

With the speed of her growth as a gospel minister, a lot saw this coming sooner or later, but here we are, already celebrating her very first nomination as an artiste into one of Ghana’s credible award schemes, Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards.

The Elijah Records signee, Sophie Akoto made it into the Gospel Artiste of the Year category.

The ‘Aseda’ singer has risen thus far and still raising the bar as a result of her unique spirited worship on live worship event platforms, not forgetting her highly patronized and first album “Nkunimdie”

To vote for Sophie Akoto to win the Gospel Artiste of the Year, dial *447*714# her code is 7384 or visit https://castvotegh.com.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!