Mark Asari confesses in new single; Blessed

British-Ghanaian act who doubles as a profound music producer, Mark Asari returns with stunning vocals on his new single, ‘Blessed’.

Produced by JMineBeats, ‘Blessed’ follows Asari’s previous release, ‘Welcome Home’, which is still enjoying good rotation among fans. Stream here.

On Asari’s latest release, ‘Blessed’, the act celebrates his undeniable privilege and makes known these privileges are not the product of material possessions, but products of the simpler things life has to offer: life itself, good health and above all, trusting the one in control – God.

He backs the above with lyrics like: “I don’t need the cars or to be a superstar/I’m blessed”, “I’m blessed/To be in your company” and “I don’t need to win lotto. No/Or ride around in fine motos. No”.

Like every Mark Asari song out there, fans can expect great beat selection and mesmerising vocals on his new entry, ‘Blessed’.

