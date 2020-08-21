C Burn drops new self-produced tune; Makoma

US-based Ghanaian act, C Burn, outdoors new single, ‘Makoma’ written, produced, mixed & mastered by C Burn himself under the alias, Spartan Beatz. Stream here.

‘Makoma’ literally translated as “My heart”, deals with affairs of the heart – love. It explores the unadulterated love shared between C Burn and one damsel.

He boasts of how special her loving is and confesses she’s the only one who has all his attention and energy.

As part of his agenda to entertain fans, the promising star’s latest release practically blends Ghana’s own Highlife genre with Afrobeat to offer music enthusiasts an entirely fresh perspective on Highlife music.

”I’m inspired by seasoned musicians like Sarkodie, Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Kinaata and Okyeame Kwame to pursue my dream as a musician, seeking to serve music lovers with top-notch Hiplife records with a touch of my own uniqueness”, expressed C Burn.

C Burn, who is poised to chip in his quota to Ghanaian music believes he would eventually take his place among the best artists this industry has to offer, right in time to swoop multiple international awards in a few years to come.

