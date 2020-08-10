Mobeatz BangR drops visuals for ‘Time’ off BangR Diaries EP

Chicago-based Ghanaian act, Mobeatz BangR is out with visuals for ‘Time’ single off his recently released EP ”BangR Diaries”.

‘Time’ is a song that speaks on his love always being available for his special woman, as he sings ”anytime of the day, night time sef, I go dey”.

Self-directed, the video captures Mobeatz performing against a white background. Dressed in a dapper red (the colour of love) suit, Mobeatz delivers a smooth performance.

He is poised to be the next big thing in the Afro-sphere and his innate ability to forge authentic African rhythms from ground up is unmatched.

Accordingly, he’s had a big influence on almost every song we love on radio today, giving rise to a host of undeniable club bangers and hits, such as the multiple award-winning hit by VVIP in 2016, ‘Skolom’, to name a few.

Ever since his rise to fame, MoBeatz BangR has been actively delivering top shelf records with some of Ghana’s finest: ‘100%’ by M.anifest and ‘Talk to Me’ by Stonebwoy featuring Kranium, being a few of such in recent years.

”BangR Diaries” adds to the above and is an audio thrill blessed with great replay value.

Be sure to give this one a play.

