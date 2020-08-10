From Diaspora

Mobeatz BangR drops visuals for ‘Time’ off BangR Diaries EP

Be sure to give this one a play.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 24 mins ago
Mobeatz BangR drops visuals for 'Time' off BangR Diaries EP
Mobeatz BangR drops visuals for 'Time' off BangR Diaries EP Photo Credit: Mobeatz BangR /Facebook

Chicago-based Ghanaian act, Mobeatz BangR is out with visuals for ‘Time’ single off his recently released EP ”BangR Diaries”.

‘Time’ is a song that speaks on his love always being available for his special woman, as he sings ”anytime of the day, night time sef, I go dey”.

Self-directed, the video captures Mobeatz performing against a white background. Dressed in a dapper red (the colour of love) suit, Mobeatz delivers a smooth performance.

He is poised to be the next big thing in the Afro-sphere and his innate ability to forge authentic African rhythms from ground up is unmatched.

Accordingly, he’s had a big influence on almost every song we love on radio today, giving rise to a host of undeniable club bangers and hits, such as the multiple award-winning hit by VVIP in 2016, ‘Skolom’, to name a few.

Ever since his rise to fame, MoBeatz BangR has been actively delivering top shelf records with some of Ghana’s finest: ‘100%’ by M.anifest and ‘Talk to Me’ by Stonebwoy featuring Kranium, being a few of such in recent years.

”BangR Diaries” adds to the above and is an audio thrill blessed with great replay value.

Be sure to give this one a play.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Kev & Grenade employ E.L, Blackway for ‘Like to Drip’ off Utopia LP

Kev & Grenade employ E.L, Blackway for ‘Like to Drip’ off Utopia LP

5 days ago
Photo of Remember what happened in 2010? – Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale ahead of Asaase Sound Clash

Remember what happened in 2010? – Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale ahead of Asaase Sound Clash

5 days ago
Photo of Sway Dasafo breaks hiatus with new single; Reach Out

Sway Dasafo breaks hiatus with new single; Reach Out

6 days ago
Photo of Mike Kesse hires Belac 360 to sing of God’s goodness in; Oluwadara

Mike Kesse hires Belac 360 to sing of God’s goodness in; Oluwadara

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker