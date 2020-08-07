B-Phace enlists Cool Joe, Pappy Kojo, Lil Skid, Tease on debut single; Black Jezes

Despite it being his debut release, B-Phace goes all out to dish out exotic visuals for his maiden single release Black Jezes’ ft. Cool Joe, Pappy Kojo, Lil Skid & Tease.

The 4-minute long song is taken off his forthcoming EP. Stream here.

Riddled with strong elements of Hip-Hop, ‘Black Jezes’ sees the slew of featured artists go berserk on the B-Phace produced piece, unleashing some great content fans can bump to weeks on end.

Cool Joe delivers a perky hook which in due course is fed on by Pappy Kojo, Lil Skid and Tease with ample energy, lyricism and style.

Dennis Asenso Mensah aka B-Phace is a Ghanaian super producer based in Brussels, Belgium.

With experience spanning almost a decade, B-Phace has been in the production space since 2012, gradually evolving to be who he is today.

He’s the current CEO of Phaceone Records; a subsidiary of the GMS Group which is run by himself and business partner, Black Diamond.

‘Black Jezes’ is just the tip of the iceberg and fans are to expect more scintillating content from B-Phace in the coming weeks as he has a feature-heavy EP in the pipeline.

