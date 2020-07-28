Zakisha drops new single; Africa Home Again

Following the widespread success of her previous single “Went to Ghana”, Zakisha Brown is out with a new one; Africa Home Again ft. Jeff Moes & L.N. Wyman.

Zakisha came to Ghana in December of 2019 for a performance at Labadi beach and she wanted to show the beauty of Africa because of the negative stigma people think it looks like.

The scenes show the beauty of Accra Ghana and specifically Aburi Gardens with the Parallel beautiful trees.

The shots of the colorful Continent were also filmed at a Place called African Palace.

In her video, She talks about the beauty of loving her natural hair, and how they try to say being dark skin isn’t natural when we in fact we all come from a black hole, meaning the universe and cosmos and the womb.

When Hiphop star Zakisha said “Africa, America’s backbone, if we take our spine back where will you go, for your oils and your gold and your new phones?

80% of Cotton from Congo” That was extremely powerful and educational. She’s talking about the power of the motherland and its natural resources that are being exploited without proper or integral compensation.

The world needs Africa but Africa doesn’t need the world.

Stream her music on Audiomack and Spotify.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!