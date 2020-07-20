From Diaspora

E. Tamak pops up in a Berlin studio; set to drop a banger soon!

E. Tamak pops up in a Berlin studio; set to drop a banger soon! Photo Credit: E. Tamak/Facebook

Ace artiste and video director, E. Tamak has popped up in a studio inside Berlin, Germany working on something new after a hiatus.

He is widely known as the brains behind most of the music videos of the legendary Daddy Lumba and has worked with the likes of Yaa Pono, MzVee, T-Zee, Kofi Nti, Ricchie Rich, among others.

Currently based in Germany, he is poised to resume his career and feed his fans with a new banger which of course will be released with exotic visuals.

Anticipate as E.Tamak is back with fresh sounds and new vibes for your watching and listening pleasure.

