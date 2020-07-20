E. Tamak pops up in a Berlin studio; set to drop a banger soon!

Ace artiste and video director, E. Tamak has popped up in a studio inside Berlin, Germany working on something new after a hiatus.

He is widely known as the brains behind most of the music videos of the legendary Daddy Lumba and has worked with the likes of Yaa Pono, MzVee, T-Zee, Kofi Nti, Ricchie Rich, among others.

Currently based in Germany, he is poised to resume his career and feed his fans with a new banger which of course will be released with exotic visuals.

Anticipate as E.Tamak is back with fresh sounds and new vibes for your watching and listening pleasure.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!