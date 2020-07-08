KFlex99 readies for visuals of ‘Dirty Money’ on July 10

Sensational US-based Ghanaian Rapper KFlex99 is set to drop visuals for his much-anticipated single, ‘Dirty Money’ on 10th July.

The video is his first ever official music video after years of blessing his fans with several audio singles.

Known in real life as Kelvin Awuah, Kflex99 at 21 years has earned a considerable level of plaudits with his artistic flow and delivery. Music has always been his passion since childhood.

KFlex99 was born in Ghana but moved to New York Bronx at a young age and started chasing his music dreams during high school days.

He has lots of unreleased mind blowing bangers in the American hip hop and trap style of music, he is versatile and that’s truly unique.

He recently started working on his upcoming project ‘ Issa Vibe’ switching from the American music style into Ghana’s very own cultural afro music style.

Kflex’s new ‘Issa Vibe’ album will be a vibe u don’t want to miss out on as he has been working on numerous projects with different artistes and

producers.

Just to mention a few, KFlex also got a new one with AMG Armani which is schedule to be released soon.

Kindly follow him on all Social Media Platforms especially; Instagram @kflex99

