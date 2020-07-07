The Voice UK’s Mark Asari out with ‘Welcome Home’

Former contestant of the Voice UK and British-Ghanaian artist, Mark Asari is out with an inspirational Gospel tune titled, ‘Welcome Home’.

It is a part of the series of new faith based Christian singles he plans to release in the near future.

Advertisement

Listen everywhere here.

The track is an upbeat number driven by soulful guitar chords and has an infectious groove that has the listeners hooked as well as delivering a strong message.

The message of the song explains how big God’s grace is, enough for him to always accept us back into his will no matter how far we’ve been away from him, as long as we are truly repentant.

”But if we confess our sins to him, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness”, 1 John 1:9, NLT.

Mark explains this change in direction as being newly born again and wanting to live a life that genuinely represents Christ in all he does.

This decision came about after so long of feeling stagnant and not really

feeling any sense of direction in life.

And with where the world is going no longer wanting to experience

it without having a strong relationship with God to help direct and manoeuvre him through it.

Even as far as musically, choosing to use his God given talents to glorify all things of God.

Advertisement

Famously known for taking part in the UK talent show, The Voice UK winning the hearts of many with his inspiring story being someone stutters when speaking, however when it came to singing or expressing himself musically, he was fluent.

‘WELCOME HOME’ – CREDITS

PRODUCER: Origami Beats

WRITER AND VOCALS: Mark Asari

MASTERING: Jukebox Studios London

Connect with MARK ASARI on all social media networks:

TWITTER: @MarkAsari

INSTAGRAM: markasari

FACEBOOK: Mark Asari

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!