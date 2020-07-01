From Diaspora

Kensah out with double single Afrobeat release; Gum Body & Tattoo

Kensah out with double single Afrobeat release; Gum Body & Tattoo

Budding talent based in the USA, Kensah has dropped a double single release; Gum Body and Tattoo which are all Afrobeat bangers.

Gum Body- the spanking new Afrobeat record, sits gracefully atop a Mykah production which does well to capture its cosy atmosphere.

It’s undisputedly one for lovers and as such is filled with some sultry innuendos; all of which play off in a very subtle way.

‘Tattoo’ on the other hand debuts with some eye-catching visuals (but more on that later) and follows in the guise of romantic undertones set in ‘Gum
Body’.

Produced by Chris Beats, ‘Tattoo’ comes off as bright and punchy, with many of its lyrics praising or lending a voice of assurance to the damsel in question.

Video-wise, shots are crisp and vivid, with scenes from a swanky apartment enjoying most of the screen time.

Kensah’s ‘Gum Body’ and ‘Tattoo’ have all the appeal to capture music enthusiasts and are to serve as cornerstones for the acts upcoming releases.

