Jojo De-Mens analyzes effects of COVID-19 on the Gospel music scene

Ghanaian Gospel star, JOJO DE-MENS based in the UK has opened up on the dwindling activities within the Gospel space in recent times.

The “Ennsuro” singer during a brief interview monitored, “For a while the world went on a break & so did the music scene”.

Nevertheless, he believes things are gradually stabilizing as is the Ghanaian music scene in general.

Jojo Demens said with time everything will go back to normal as new uplifting authentic Ghanaian gospel music will be released.

This is to help boost peoples spirit to help build what they lost during the lockdown and this entire coronavirus pandemic.

Jojo Demens recently released his first album tagged “You Are Holy” which is currently receiving massive airplays from the media.

He has a new video out for a song off the album dubbed  “Ennsuro” as seen below:

