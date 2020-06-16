Ghana finds solace in Stormzy’s 2020 BET Best International Act nomination

UK-based Ghanaian Grime rapper, Stormzy has been nominated as the only Ghanaian related act in the Black Entertainment Television awards this year.

He was nominated in the Best International Act category alongside names like Burnaboy, Innoss’b, Sho Madjozi, Dave, Ninho & S. Pri Noir.

Although it was a no show for our Ghana based stars, our best bet will be to rally behind Stormzy for the crown to continually linger on around the Ghanaian artistry.

Drake lead the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy.

The “BET AWARDS” 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 8 pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 7:00-10:00 PM, CT).

Nominees for the BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT category include:

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

INNOSS’B (DRC)

SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)

DAVE (U.K.)

STORMZY (U.K.)

NINHO (FRANCE)

S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

