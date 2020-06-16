From Diaspora

Dem Tinz makes a Fox News appearance after Black Lives Matter protest

America-based Ghanaian artiste, Dem Tinz has made an appearance on Fox News after he joined thousands on a peaceful protest in the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Spotted wearing a black durag, the artiste was solidly standing in faith with the multitudes exercising their rights in order to bring an end to police brutality and racism.

“It’s high time we all stop and come together not because of the color but we are the same humanbeings. We should love ourselves and help each other”, he humbly obliged.

He is currently out with a new jam featuring Kweku Afro titled “Chop Money“.

