New! D.I. Green drops an infectious single; ‘Ole’

Ole, is an infectious new single from Ghanaian Rapper D.I. Green that signifies his presence as an artist; his journey so far; where he currently stands and his spiritual journey with his maker.

DI explains, ’Its about the ability to clearly visualize and see the future as it is, from nothing but pure understanding and a sense of reality -the very part we can never escape.

I find it more and beyond relevant to speak it. I give thanks’.

Although, ‘Ole’ (in song) is used metaphorically, in Spanish, it is defined as a ‘cry for approval’ and in English, it’s an ‘exclamation of victory’. Both of which he states are authentic to the lyrics.

The track’s instrumentation is a meticulous fusion of hiphop beats, synthesizers and hypnotic trumpets produced by beat maker Krucyfyx Beats.

About D.I. Green

D.I. Green was born Michael Excidem Gazo. From an early age, music became a form of relief from the [harsh] realities of Mallam’s tough streets.

It was through circuiting Ghana’s underground music scene that he frequently took part in many rap battles.

His tenacity earned him the nickname ‘ill’, which would later evolve to ‘Deep Ill’ or DI. ‘Green’ was later added to signify DI’s fresh lyrical skills.

Having the ability to cross several genres made DI a radiant force and an eclectic gem behind the mic.

Ole is now available to stream. For more information, promo requests, or to set up an interview, please contact press@epichills.com.

