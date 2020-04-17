Chance the rapper spills The Beans on Another Vic Mensa collabo; new throne

American-based Ghanaian rapper, singer, record producer and activist, Victor Kwesi Mensah known professionally as Vic Mensa, has done another collaboration with BET & Grammy award-winning act, Chance The Rapper aka Chano.

Chano took to Instagram Live on Thursday to celebrate his 27th birthday with his fans. During the broadcast, the Chicago rapper treated viewers to a snippet of his and Mensa’s unreleased track reportedly titled “New Throne.”

Advertisement

“This some Gotenks,” Chance said during the teaser. “I’m just feelin’ myself….”

It’s unclear when the song, produced by Smoko Ono and Garren Sean, was recorded or if it’ll ever receive a proper release but there’s no doubt fans will be keeping their eyes peeled.

Chance and Mensa have teamed up on a number of records over the years, including cuts like “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” “Suitcases,” “Internet Explorer,” and “Tweakin.”

Vic’s last album had appearances from Syd, The-Dream, Ty Dolla Sign, Joey Purp, Saul Williams, Pharrell, and more.

Mensa was a member of the group Kids These Days, which broke up in May 2013, after which he released his debut solo mixtape Innanetape. He is currently signed to Roc Nation.

Mensa is also a founder of the hip-hop collective Savemoney which includes frequent collaborator Chance the Rapper.

He also is the founder of the SavemoneySavelife foundation, which combats American racism and funds three programs in Chicago centered on health and the arts.

Mensa’s debut single “Down on My Luck” was released in June 2014 by Virgin EMI. His debut studio album The Autobiography was released in July 2017.

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!