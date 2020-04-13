Zick releases first official single for the year; Fever

America-based Ghanaian singer Zick has teamed up his regular music partner and producer Kasapa to produce a melodic sweet anthem titled, Fever.

The song is the singer’s first official single for the year 2020.

He dropped his first single in 2017 called “Overdose” produced by Kasapa beats in Ghana and in the same year also released a song called “Fall on Me “ also produced by Kasapa.

Zick performed as an opening act for Shatta Wale of Ghana in Washington DC and performed as an open act for Timaya of Nigeria in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

In 2017 after performing at the Fest Africa 2017 held in Silver Spring Maryland, Zick was invited to perform for the African Heritage Month celebration which celebrated the African culture by the Washington DC Mayor’s Office of African Affairs.

Zick was honored to be the only musical act representing Ghana performing for the Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser alongside the headlining act Les Nubians.

In 2018 Zick released “Something Dey There” produced by ClerfMusic, this song was inspired by the classic song Simi Rapp by legendary High Life Artist that he admires Mr. Gyedu-Blay Ambolley.

