Zakisha Brown shares Year of Return experience in new single; Went to Ghana

Leader of the largest growing poetry/hip hop movements in Canada called R.I.S.E Movement Zakisha Brown has shared her Year of Return story in her new single; Went to Ghana.

Advertisement

Titled “Went to Ghana”, the Jamaican said she fell in love with the culture, food, energy, humbleness, helpfulness and selfless practices of Ghanaians.

“I am the first of my family members to go to Africa in December 2019. I got a performance opportunity in West Africa. Accra, Ghana to be specific.

They festival was for the famous Year of Return. I fell in love with the culture, food, energy, humbleness, helpfulness and selfless practices of Ghanaians.

When I returned from Ghana and landed in my hometown Toronto, Canada, I felt charged up with energy and shot this video a week after landing ” she said.

Zak’isha has opened up for artists such as Talib Kweli, Dru Hill, Nas and for the influential and acclaimed poet Saul Williams.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!



