Reggie N Bollie out with Ghana’s potential COVID19 official awareness campaign song; Coromental

UK superstars, Reggie N Bollie, have moved their COVID-19/Corona Virus awareness campaign to the next gear, by releasing a song to educate the masses; Coromental.

This uptempo song, ’COROMENTAL’, is not only a feel-good song with a fun element to it, but also carries strong messages about hand-washing, social distancing, exercising and drumming home the advice to stay at home. 

Reggie N Bollie, who are releasing ‘Coromental’ as part of their social responsibility, have received crazy reactions worldwide barely hours after the release of a studio video of the song.

They have been inundated with fans requesting for the release of the official audio version of the song, to start social media challenges and to exercise while staying at home. 

Their team has been contacted by some officials with a strong possibility that the song could be the official song for the COVID-19 awareness campaign in Ghana.

It is produced by Ghana’s award-winning producer and hit-maker, DDT (aka Sweet Poison).

‘Coromental’ has been made for free downloads, as a gift for the fans, but will also be available on all digital platforms on 14th April, 2020. 

Watch out for and join the ‘Coromental Challenge’ (#coromentalchallenge).

Together we can beat the Corona Virus Pandemic. #StaySafe

Stream for free here on AUDIOMACK

