Dzidzor to host virtual media listening party for new EP: Bush Woman

In the midst of chaos around the world, Dzidzor offers a 15-minute break with Bush Woman, which features a blend of African folk, poetry, and afro-electric sound while exploring her identity, power, and spirituality through a sonic journey.

Dzidzor Azaglo will host an interactive virtual experience as she launches her new EP which is re-imagining poetry, story-telling, and African folk music.

The artist explores the relationship with her body through story-telling, chanting and poetry. The EP doesn’t allow you to expect anything, quoted as “potently medicinal and textured project.”

Dzidzor is a Ghanaian-American folk, performing artist has as her style of call and response of redefining poetry and story-telling as an interactive experience that involves the audience in a challenge to inspire and encourage self beyond traditional forms.

The virtual media listening party will be held on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 8 PM – 8:30 PM ET on Zoom using this link https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9827561072

