Dzidzor to host virtual media listening party for new EP: Bush Woman
In the midst of chaos around the world, Dzidzor offers a 15-minute break with Bush Woman, which features a blend of African folk, poetry, and afro-electric sound while exploring her identity, power, and spirituality through a sonic journey.
Dzidzor Azaglo will host an interactive virtual experience as she launches her new EP which is re-imagining poetry, story-telling, and African folk music.
The artist explores the relationship with her body through story-telling, chanting and poetry. The EP doesn’t allow you to expect anything, quoted as “potently medicinal and textured project.”
I just love being curious about sound, poems and stories. So In Feb 2020, I will be releasing a collection of all of these over sounds, hums and random things. . + This cover is created by the one and only @nwaobiala419 ! This was such an amazing and messy process for me. But Nwabiola was patient and graceful with me. In the midst of my own confusion and being unsure- They trusted me and really created magic that I can forever be grateful for. Please follow @nwaobiala419 and the work that they’re creating. When you’re done with that bump Uncomfortable/SUKANE loud and yell it to yo’self!!! #affirmations #affirmationsoftheday #writeazaglo #writedzidzor #writersofinstagram
Dzidzor is a Ghanaian-American folk, performing artist has as her style of call and response of redefining poetry and story-telling as an interactive experience that involves the audience in a challenge to inspire and encourage self beyond traditional forms.
The virtual media listening party will be held on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 8 PM – 8:30 PM ET on Zoom using this link https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9827561072
