Zee adds voice to Coronavirus pandemic

Zee better known in real life as Nana Dako is just a regular guy who once used to be part of a group called Funklan back in the days.

The former Presecan and Katangee student has performed on shows such as AFS night at the National Theater and more.

He mostly entertains his friends and family by giving freestyles during his free time as they always get fascinated by how he does give dope punchlines so much effortlessly.

He takes some time off his busy schedules to share some of his freestyle videos to his friends on his Facebook Page and other social media platforms.

He also has a freestyle done for the late Ebony when she passed away in a fatal accident.

Currently based in London, he got up one day and realized he still has much talent in him whereby the world has to have a feel of him.

Due to the lockdown in London amidst all that’s going on at the moment with this Virus that has taken the world by storm he decided to drop this dope freestyle based on the Covid-19 for the world.