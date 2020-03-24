From Diaspora

British-Ghanaian singer, Mark Asari out with; Do You Mind

He was also a contestant in The Voice UK

Mark Asari, best known for his recent appearance on The Voice UK: a British television talent show brings the vibes on ‘Do You Mind’

It cleverly talks about finally approaching a love interest at a crowded party, initially not being able to approach as she’s pre-occupied with her friends for most of the night.

Offering a number of suggestions, from exchanging digits to Netflix and chill, the song delivers a message of persistence.

Mark’s strong songwriting ability shines through. The Ransom Beatz-produced cut, has a bouncy Afro-R&B summer feel, reminiscent of the early 2000s mixed with today’s current trend.

‘Do You Mind’ is the first of many releases from Mark Asari this year.

Watch his appearance on The Voice UK below:

Follow him on all social media platforms such as Instagram: markasari | Twitter @MarkAsari | Facebook: Mark Asari

