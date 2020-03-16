KayKay Amponsah set to drop monthly singles with visuals in 2020

US-based Ghanaian act, Kwabena-Kwaku Opoku Amponsah known in showbiz circus as KayKay Amponsah is set drop a new audiovisual each month.

He disclosed last year that he will put out new songs and music videos every other month in 2020 until he gets his breakthrough and eventually wins the VGMA New Artiste of the Year for 2020.

Kaykay Amponsah has been in the Ghana music industry for a little over a decade. Music has always been part of him growing up but he started commercial music in 2007.

3 years later, his first single got him a nomination in the Ghana Music awards 2011 in the (Development Song of the Year) category.

After several years being away from the Ghanaian music industry, Kaykay Amponsah aka Mr Ampossible, feels he still got what it takes to get a nomination and possibly win an award.

Since he moved to the US, he has continued to be active in music, releasing singles with great visuals every year since 2015.

Some of these include; ‘LIVE TODAY’, ‘DREAMS DO COME TRUE’, ‘SMALL SMALL’, ‘DARLING’, ‘DARK SIDE’, ‘BYT’, etc.

His most recent single titled ‘Story’ was with the very popular Ghanaian comedian/actor/rapper Clemento Suarez which did pretty well online.

His latest song is also with another popular comedian Baba Spirit titled ‘Sounds of Africa’ which was produced by P-qwayz.

This beautiful melody is a mixture of highlife and soca music coupled with exciting and fun-filled visuals.

When asked why he seems to be doing collaborations with only comedians, Kaykay Amponsah claims he might have been a comedian in his previous life and says he is still a comedian when no one is looking.

Nevertheless, he thinks both of these guys are super talented both in their field of comedy and also gifted in music.

Kaykay Amponsah believes ‘Sounds of Africa’ brings back some new feel and dynamics that are missing in the Ghana music industry and believe the song has the potential to travel far and beyond if Ghanaians are ready to support it.

Ampossible music is here to stay and Ghanaians should expect more good music and feel-good music from the camp of Kaykay Amponsah.

