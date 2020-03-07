G.Brunot serenades on new single & drops stunning visuals for; I Desire

G.Brunot starts off 2020 with another smash hit titled ‘I Desire’, a blend of spiritual and up-tempo Afro sounds produced by Leksai.

‘I Desire’ bears a pattern with other G.Brunot hits such as ‘Fever’, ‘Advantages’ and ‘Closure’. Stream here.

If you already guessed? Yes, ‘I Desire’ is a love song. G.Brunot sings out to that one girl he has his eyes pinned on amidst some cosy ad libs which fit the tone of the song.

Directed by Brayden Ahn, G.Brunot’s music video for ‘I Desire’ is arguably his most prolific yet.

It has all the elements we’ve come to love about the act’s visuals – lots of sunshine, pretty girls dancing, idle sections, etc., yet comes off as fresh and elegant all the time.

‘I Desire’ is great audio candy and we wouldn’t want you to miss out on a G.Brunot masterclass. Kindly, watch ‘I Desire’ here and don’t forget to share.

