Raz & Afla come together for a cosmic afro house journey

Beating Heart presents a fresh collaboration from prolific Hackney-based producer Raz Olsher and Ghanaian master musician Afla Sackey presenting their own take on Afro House.

Using organic percussion they build a funky infectious groove, with lush vocal harmony hooks coming in and electronic melodies taking the track on a jacking cosmic journey through the entire African continent and beyond.

Ghanaian vocalist and percussionist Afla has collaborated with many well-established musicians including Sun Ra, Ginger Baker, Tony Allen, Seun Kuti, Yabba Funk and Dele Sosimi.

While Raz Olsher has worked with an array of artists including Gilles Peterson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Krust, MJ Cole, and Basement Jaxx.

